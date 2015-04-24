Ford recalling Fiesta, Fusion, Lincoln MKZ on door latch issue

DETROIT, April 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday it is recalling about 390,000 Ford Fiesta and Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models in North America because of a potential door latch malfunction.

The driver’s door can become unlatched while the car is in motion, increasing the risk of injury, Ford said.

The company said it is aware of two incidents in which an unlatched door bounced back and struck the driver and one incident in which an unlatched door swung open and struck another vehicle.

Affected vehicles were produced at Ford plants in Mexico, including the 2012-2014 Fiesta, the 2013-2014 Fusion and the 2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ.

About 86 percent of the recalled vehicles are registered in the United States, and the remainder in Canada and Mexico. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)