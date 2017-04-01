FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford recalls F-250 pickups that could roll while in park
April 1, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 5 months ago

Ford recalls F-250 pickups that could roll while in park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.

The recall affects 2017 model year F-250 vehicles powered by 6.2-liter gasoline engines, it said in a statement. Ford also said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents associated with the issue. (Reporting by Frank McGurty, editing by G Crosse)

