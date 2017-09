May 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to replace their brake master cylinders.

The company said on Wednesday the recall involved vehicles of model years 2013 and 2014. (ford.to/25lDEx4) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)