a year ago
CORRECTED-Ford to recall vehicles to replace side-door latches
August 4, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Ford to recall vehicles to replace side-door latches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the recall affects only certain models, not all 2012-2016 models)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 830,000 vehicles in North America to replace side-door latches that could unlatch while driving.

The automaker said it had identified one reported accident and one reported injury that may be related to the defect. (ford.to/2aKYPAG)

The recall includes certain Ford vehicles of 2012-2016 model years and Lincoln vehicles of 2015 model year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
