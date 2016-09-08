FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ford expands recall to fix side-door latches by 1.5 mln vehicles
September 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Ford expands recall to fix side-door latches by 1.5 mln vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it is expanding a safety recall to include about 1.5 million additional vehicles to replace side-door latches that could unlatch while driving.

The automaker said on Thursday it has identified one reported accident and three reported injuries that may be related to this issue.

The expansion of the recall would result in the company taking a $640 million adjusted pre-tax charge during the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2crKfPc) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

