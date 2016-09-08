Ford expands recall to fix side-door latches by 1.5 mln vehicles

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it is expanding a safety recall to include about 1.5 million additional vehicles to replace side-door latches that could unlatch while driving.

The automaker said on Thursday it has identified one reported accident and three reported injuries that may be related to this issue.

The expansion of the recall would result in the company taking a $640 million adjusted pre-tax charge during the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2crKfPc) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)