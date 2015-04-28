FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford profit misses expectations, 2015 profit outlook affirmed
April 28, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Ford profit misses expectations, 2015 profit outlook affirmed

Bernie Woodall, Ben Klayman

1 Min Read

DEARBORN, Mich, April 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday posted a profit that missed analyst expectations as it sold fewer vehicles in North America due to the rollout of the F-150 pickup truck and continued to lose money in South America and Europe.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker maintained its full-year forecast of pretax profit of between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion. The company improved its forecast for North American operating margin to 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent from 8 percent to 9 percent.

Net income in the first quarter fell 7 percent to $924 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with $989 million or 24 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of 26 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman in Dearborn, Mich)

