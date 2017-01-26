FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Motor quarterly profit matches Street expectations
January 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

Ford Motor quarterly profit matches Street expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co fourth-quarter earnings matched Wall Street expectations, and the No. 2 U.S. automaker maintained an outlook for 2017 that calls for less profit than 2016.

Ford on Thursday reported a loss of $783 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter because of a $3 billion non-cash accounting remeasurement announced last week. Excluding special items, Ford's profit was 30 cents per share, which matched expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall, Editing by Franklin Paul)

