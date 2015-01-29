FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor Q4 revenue $35.9 billion

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor :

* Q4 pretax operating profit 26 cents a share; Q4 net income $52 million, or 1 cent a share versus. $3.1 billion, or 75 cents a share last year

* Q4 results included charges of $1.2 billion, mostly for change in accounting in Venezuela; last year’s results included $2.1 billion in a favorable one-time item

* Q4 revenue $35.9 billion versus $37.6 billion last year

* Full-Year 2014 net income $3.2 billion, or 80 cents a share versus $7.2 billion, or $1.77 a share

* Affirms 2015 forecast for pretax profit of $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion; expects higher auto revenue and operating margin compared with 2014

* Says raises forecast for 2015 automotive operating-related cash flow to higher than 2014 from its previous forecast of positive

* Says results consistent with September guidance, driven by profitability in N. America

* Says generated positive auto operating-related cash flow of $500 million in Q4; automotive gross cash of $21.7 billion at end of Q4, total liquidity was $32.4 billion

* Says will make profit-sharing payments to about 50,000 U.S. hourly employees of about $6,900 per employee on full year basis, versus $8,800 last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $34.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says its worldwide pension plans were underfunded by $9 billion at the end of 2014, unchanged from end of 2013

* Says in 2015 cash contributions to its funded plans are expected to be about $1.1 billion globally, most of which are mandatory

* Says Q4 auto sector revenue fell to $33.8 billion versus $35.6 billion last year, with half the decline due to unfavorable currency exchange

* Says Q4 auto sector pretax profit was $713 million versus $963 million last year

* Says Q4 N. American operating profit was $1.55 billion compared with $1.8 billion a year earlier

* Says Q4 U.S. Market share was 14.3 percent, down 1.1 percentage pts from a year ago largely due to launch of new F-150 pickup

* Says Q4 south american operating loss was $187 million compared with a loss of $126 million due to higher warranty costs

* Says Q4 S. American market share was 9.4 percent, up 0.9 percentage points from a year ago

* Says Q4 Europe operating loss was $443 million compared with a loss of $529 million

* Says Q4 market share in Europe 20 markets was 7.6 percent, up 0.2 percentage points

* Says also gained market share in Europe for full year, its first gain in the region since 2009

* Says Q4 middle east & africa operating loss was $82 million versus a loss of $104 million a year earlier

* Says Q4 asia pacific operating profit was $95 million versus profit of $109 million a year earlier

* Says Q4 asia pacific market share was 3.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from a year ago

* Says Q4 China market share also fell 0.1 percentage points from year earlier to 4.3 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
