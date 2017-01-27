Ford sees return to Russian market growth in 2017

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ford expects the embattled Russian auto market to return to growth this year, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday, as improved stability in exchange rates and prices brings customers back into showrooms.

Russian new-car price inflation has eased in the past six months, Ford of Europe chief Jim Farley said in an interview, spurring demand for cars and especially SUVs.

"We're just starting to see those green shoots, and it's really related to the strength of the currency and its knock-on effect on inflation," he said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Alexander Smith)