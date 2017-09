DETROIT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will increase its global sales to 9.4 million vehicles by 2020 from 6.2 million vehicles in 2013, said Jim Farley, Ford’s sales chief.

Farley spoke at a gathering of Ford investors near its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on Monday. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)