Ford's U.S. vehicle sales dip 11.7 pct in October

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co reported an 11.7 percent fall in October vehicle sales in the United States, led by a decline in sales of cars such as Fusion and Mustang.

October vehicle sales in the United States fell to 188,813 from 213,938 a year earlier, Ford said on Wednesday.

Ford is reporting sales a day later than the rest of the industry due to a fire on Monday at its headquarters, which interrupted power to a data center that the company and its dealers use to report and track sales. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)