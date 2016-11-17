Ford CFO: Too early to assess Trump election effect, likes "change in tone"

DETROIT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks told investors on Thursday it is too early to assess the impact of the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president on its business in the next several years.
Shanks said that Ford officials are communicating with the Trump transition team, and that he was encouraged by the "change in tone" in Trump's comments since his election last week, related to campaign comments.
Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama