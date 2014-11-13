FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ford European sales up 8.1 pct in Oct on UK, Italy gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ford increased European car sales by 8.1 percent in October, the fifth straight monthly gain, benefiting from growing demand in Britain and Italy.

Deliveries in the so-called Euro-20 markets, including all major countries, increased to 98,100 autos, the best October result since 2011, from 90,700 a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

Ten-month sales were up 7.8 percent at 990,800 cars, leaving Ford’s share of the European market almost flat at 8 percent, the data showed.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
