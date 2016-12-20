DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 9
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Ford Motor Co. will resume production in Venezuela in April 2017 after halting it last week, an executive said on Tuesday.
"It is a measure to adjust production to demand in the country," Lyle Watters, Ford's president for South America, told reporters during an event in São Paulo, adding that the plant employs 2,000 workers. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Ana Mano)
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri