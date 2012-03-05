Ford revamping much-criticized MyFord Touch system

* Ford to send software updates to Ford, Lincoln owners

* Will help Ford fix issues that hurt Ford quality rankings

By Deepa Seetharaman

DETROIT, March 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is sending updates of its criticized entertainment and navigation system to current owners, a move devised to help address consumer concerns that hurt the No. 2 U.S. automaker in key industry quality surveys.

“This is a more than just an update, this is a substantial upgrade,” Derrick Kuzak, head of global product development, said during a briefing in Dearborn, Michigan about its revamped MyFord Touch system that will also be introduced in Ford’s forthcoming 2013 models.

“This is an update that addresses all of the (complaints) that we’ve heard from all of our customers,” Kuzak said.

Glitches in the MyFord Touch system cost Ford 10 spots in Consumer Reports reliability rankings in the fall on complaints that it was difficult to use. In addition, last summer Ford fell to its lowest spot in a decade on J.D. Power and Associates’ quality survey due to its clunky system.

On Monday, Ford began sending USB flash drives with the updated software to 300,000 U.S. owners of vehicles outfitted with the previous version of MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch, the navigation system built into its Lincoln brand vehicles.

The revamped software is being launched in Ford’s 2013 models, starting with the Taurus sedan and the Flex crossovers.

In the updated version, the touch screen is more responsive and the buttons are larger and clearer. Additionally, the home screen is less cluttered with options.

“We were displaying a lot more information than the customer needed previously on the display screen,” said Graydon Reitz, director of electronics and electrical systems engineering. “We simplified it to the critical information.”