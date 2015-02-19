FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Ford Otosan posts 7 pct rise in full-year profit, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Ford Otosan posts 7 pct rise in full-year profit, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey’s Koc Holding, posted a 7 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 595 million lira ($244 million), falling short of market expectations.

A Reuters poll of seven brokerages had forecast the automaker would show a profit of 673 million lira.

Revenue grew 5 percent to 11.925 billion lira last year, the Istanbul-based company said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Wednesday.

$1 = 2.44 liras Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.