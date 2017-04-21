Ford notches win in hybrid car patent fight

A federal appeals court on Friday handed Ford Motor Company its latest victory in a long-running dispute with a licensing company that holds patents on hybrid car technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that a patent describing a hybrid car control system co-owned by Paice LLC and Abell Foundation Inc was invalid on obviousness grounds.

