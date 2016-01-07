FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford Motor changes pension reporting, sees rise in 2015 profit
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Ford Motor changes pension reporting, sees rise in 2015 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will restate its financial results since 2011 and show a $1.5 billion rise in 2015 pretax profit because it is moving to a mark-to-market method of reporting pension expenses.

Ford’s forecast for 2015 operating profit is now $10 billion to $11 billion, up from $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion.

Mark-to-market, also called immediate recognition reporting, allows Ford to report the impact of pensions on its balance sheet in the year they occur, rather than “smoothing” them over a period of several years. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.