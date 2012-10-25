FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Ford exec - state aid to carmakers not sustainable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s head of Europe said on Thursday that state aid to struggling carmakers would be untenable in the future, particularly during the deep economic downturn in Europe.

Stephen Odell, chief executive of Ford of Europe, also pointed out that there was some questions among some automakers about the legality of Peugeot SA’s government-backed refinancing deal announced this week

“I don’t think it’s sustainable for support from governments to keep competitive companies going forward, particularly in a protracted downsized economy,” Odell said, during a conference call in which Ford provided more details about its restructuring in Europe, which includes closing three plants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
