UPDATE 1-Ford targets 10 pct gain in quality of MyFord Touch system

DETROIT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it is aiming for a 10 percent improvement in the quality of its touch-screen entertainment and navigation system by August as the automaker works to tackle an issue that has hurt its quality and reliability rating.

MyFord Touch is the primary reason that Ford has seen a drop in its North American quality over the last two years, while quality has improved in its other global regions, Ford’s global product development chief, Raj Nair, said during an investor conference on Tuesday.

Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, reported 400 problems with its MyFord Touch system for every 1,000 vehicles in November 2012. It aims to lower that number to 360 by August.

Ford has already made inroads in boosting the quality of this system, which was introduced in 2010. In March 2012, Ford’s “things-gone-wrong” rate was 500 for every 1,000 vehicles.

MyFord Touch was launched in 2010, the first of several “infotainment” systems that are important in attracting car shoppers, but automakers have struggled to create easy-to-use systems.

Last year, Consumer Reports magazine lambasted MyFord Touch as fussy and cluttered. Ford also tumbled in an annual survey of vehicle reliability due to problems with MyFord Touch.