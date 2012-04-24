FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch upgrades Ford to investment grade
April 24, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch upgrades Ford to investment grade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 24 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings upgraded Ford Motor Co to investment grade on Tuesday, marking a key step that brings the second-largest U.S. automaker closer to reclaiming its Blue Oval trademark.

Fitch upgraded Ford and its captive finance arm to “BBB-” from “BB+” to reflect the improvement in Ford’s finances and vehicle lineup since its near-collapse in 2006. As part of its turnaround, Ford borrowed more than $23 billion in late 2006 secured by most of Ford’s assets, including the Blue Oval logo.

Should one more credit ratings agency upgrade Ford to investment grade, the collateral underpinning those loans would be released. In a statement, Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks called the Fitch upgrade an “important proof point” validating the company’s revival strategy, dubbed One Ford.

