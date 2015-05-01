Ford expands door latch recall to 156,000 more vehicles

May 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it was expanding a recall to include 156,000 more vehicles to fix a potential door latch malfunction.

The recalls include certain Ford Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models. (ford.to/1dAAxIv)

The company recalled about 390,000 of the three vehicle models in North America last week to fix the same issue.

The driver’s door can potentially unlatch while the car is in motion, increasing the risk of injury, Ford said.

Ford has said it is aware of two incidents in which an unlatched door bounced back and struck the driver and one incident in which an unlatched door swung open and struck another vehicle. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)