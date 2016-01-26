FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford expands recall for vehicles with Takata airbags
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Ford expands recall for vehicles with Takata airbags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it is expanding its safety recall on vehicles that have Takata Corp’s airbag inflators after Takata declared that those inflators were defective.

The expanded recall includes all 2004-2006 Ford Rangers built in North America.

Ford said a total of 391,394 Ford Rangers are now affected by the expanded recall, including 361,692 in the United States and federalized territories and 29,334 in Canada.(ford.to/1UohrVD)

U.S. regulators on Friday announced a new recall of about 5 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata Corp 7312.T air bags. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.