FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. upgrades probe of Ford floormats in 480,000 sedans
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. upgrades probe of Ford floormats in 480,000 sedans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators upgraded a probe of about 480,000 Ford Motor Co sedans to examine floor mats that may interfere with the accelerator pedal, according to documents filed on Friday.

In 2008-2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ sedans, unsecured or double stacked floor mats under the driver’s foot well may block the accelerator pedal from returning to idle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it upgraded its investigation to an engineering analysis to further assess the scope of the problem.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.