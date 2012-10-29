FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford falls further in reliability survey; Toyota gains
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

Ford falls further in reliability survey; Toyota gains

Deepa Seetharaman

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co dropped another seven spots to next to last place in an important annual survey of vehicle reliability due to flaws in its touch-screen navigation system and other issues with its new or redesigned models.

In a Consumer Reports survey released Monday, Ford fell to 27th place of 28 brands surveyed, while its upscale Lincoln brand fell 12 spots to 26th place.

Scion, Toyota Motor Corp’s youth-oriented brand, kept its spot as the most reliable brand. Toyota gained four spots to the No. 2 spot.

The results represent a dramatic drop for Ford, which placed in the top 10 two years ago, with more than 90 percent of its models being average or better.

Sixty percent of Ford’s models and half of the Lincoln models were rated below average this year. None of the vehicles placed above average.

The top seven spots were occupied by Japanese brands this year, the survey showed. General Motors Co’s Cadillac was the highest-ranking U.S. brand. It rose 10 spots to 11th place.

Ford was also hurt in the rankings because three of the automaker’s most reliable models, the Escape crossover and Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans, were not included in the survey. Consumer Reports does not have recent reliability data on these three models, which were redesigned for the 2013 model year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
