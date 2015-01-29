FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ford Motor CEO: F-Series pickup trucks having best January since 2004
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ford Motor CEO: F-Series pickup trucks having best January since 2004

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Headline and lead corrected to reflect CEO intention was to say January sales of F-Series trucks, not just F-150)

DETROIT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Chief Executive Mark Fields said that sales of the company’s profitable and best-selling pickup trunk line, the F-Series, are on a pace to show the best January since 2004.

Ford introduced an aluminum body F-150 in the fall and continues to ramp up production of the new truck.

The F-150 is key to the company’s profit in North America, which is was easily the best performing region for Ford in 2014.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.