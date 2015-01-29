FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford Motor profit beats street, maintains 2015 profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ford Motor profit beats street, maintains 2015 profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s quarterly earnings beat Wall Street earnings expectations on Thursday, and the automaker maintained its 2015 profit forecast.

Excluding special items, fourth-quarter earnings were 26 cents per share, which beat expectations of 23 cents per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income was $52 million, or 1 cent per share, a fall from $3.07 billion a year earlier, when results were boosted by a one-time $2.1 billion special tax item.

Ford took a one-time charge of $800 million for an accounting change in Venezuela that also shields its future earnings from the volatile currency and operations there.

Revenue of $35.9 billion topped expectations of $34.54 billion by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In North America, Ford made a pretax profit of $6.9 billion in 2014, which will yield an annual bonus for about 50,000 union-represented workers of $6,900 per person, down from $8,800 in 2013.

Ford maintained its forecast for 2015 pretax profit of between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.