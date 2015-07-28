FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Motor widely beats expectations on N. America profit
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Ford Motor widely beats expectations on N. America profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co second-quarter earnings widely beat Wall Street expectations, based on the continued strength of its North American sales.

Ford maintained its full-year 2015 forecast of an operating profit of between $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion.

Ford made a net profit of $1.89 billion, or $0.47 per share. There were no one-time items and the 47 cents per share beat analyst expectations of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ford’s quarterly revenue of $37.3 billion also beat expectations of $35.34 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

