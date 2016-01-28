Ford Motor quarterly profit beats Street expectations

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Thursday that its fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, and it maintained a 2016 pretax profit forecast equal to or higher than last year.

The automaker earned most of its money in the quarter in North America, where falling gasoline prices have spurred demand for large pickups, including the Ford F-150.

Excluding one-time items, Ford earned 58 cents a share in the fourth quarter, versus Wall Street expectations of 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Joe White and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)