FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ford expands, extends revolving credit facility
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Ford expands, extends revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co expanded and extended a revolving credit facility by two years on Thursday as part of the No. 2 U.S. automaker’s effort to bolster its balance sheet and ultimately reach an investment-grade credit rating.

Ford enlarged its credit revolver to $9.3 billion from $8.9 billion. Of that figure, $9 billion now matures on Nov. 30, 2015, two years later than initially expected. The other $300 million will mature in 2013 as planned.

The moves “represents an important source of committed liquidity and financial flexibility for Ford,” Ford Treasurer Neil Schloss said in a statement. The offer was “significantly oversubscribed” by banks, Schloss said.

The revolver is a part of the more than $23 billion Ford borrowed in late 2006 to support its turnaround, secured by assets including the Blue Oval logo.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.