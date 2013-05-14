FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford's Russian JV to invest $274 mln in new engine plant
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

Ford's Russian JV to invest $274 mln in new engine plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Ford Sollers, the Russian joint venture of U.S. carmaker Ford, said on Tuesday it will invest $274 million to build a new powertrain plant in Tatarstan, expected to employ some 500 workers.

The factory will be based in the Russian republic’s town of Elabuga where the JV already produces vehicles, and it will manufacture three different versions of the 1.6 litre Duratec engines from December 2015.

Formed in late 2011, the JV operates three assembly plants in Russia. In 18 months, Ford Sollers has advanced from building just two cars - the Focus and Mondeo - to seven today, including the Galaxy, S-MAX, Transit, Kuga and Explorer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.