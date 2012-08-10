FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises outlook on Ford to positive
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

S&P raises outlook on Ford to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its outlook on Ford Motor Co to “positive” from “stable,” saying the second-largest U . S. automaker’s performance in North America continues to support good overall automotive cash flow and profitability.

S&P, which reaffirmed its “BB+” credit rating on Ford, said it could raise the rating to “investment grade” if “among other factors, Ford demonstrates it can improve the balance of profitability across regions.”

“We believe Ford will act with increasing decisiveness and commitment to restructure Europe to profitability in the face of likely several more years of weak vehicle sales there,” the ratings agency said.

Moody’s Investors Service’s and Fitch Ratings have already upgraded the company’s credit rating.

A credit rating upgrade will allow the company to lower its borrowing costs and increase the number of potential buyers for its bonds.

The last time Ford was rated as investment grade by all the three major ratings agencies was in May 2005.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.