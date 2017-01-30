FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Motor criticizes Trump immigration order
January 30, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 7 months ago

Ford Motor criticizes Trump immigration order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Monday criticized President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order, becoming one of the highest profile U.S. manufacturers to question the order temporary banning travelers coming from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said in a statement to employees that the company does not support what it called a new U.S. travel ban. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

