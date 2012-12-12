FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford Credit Canada Ltd sells C$750 mln five-year notes
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Ford Credit Canada Ltd sells C$750 mln five-year notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ford Credit Canada Ltd on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($758 million) of five-year notes due Dec. 19, 2017.

The notes that are guaranteed by Ford Motor Credit Co LLC were priced in the private placement market, according to the term sheet.

The 3.32 percent notes were priced at 99.959 to yield 3.329 percent, or 202 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.