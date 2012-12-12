Ford Credit Canada Ltd sells C$750 mln five-year notes

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ford Credit Canada Ltd on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($758 million) of five-year notes due Dec. 19, 2017.

The notes that are guaranteed by Ford Motor Credit Co LLC were priced in the private placement market, according to the term sheet.

The 3.32 percent notes were priced at 99.959 to yield 3.329 percent, or 202 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.