Ford Credit Canada sells C$500 mln notes - term sheet
July 29, 2013 / 8:53 PM / in 4 years

Ford Credit Canada sells C$500 mln notes - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Ford Credit Canada Ltd on Monday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of five-year senior unsecured notes in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.70 percent notes, due Aug. 2, 2018, were priced at par to yield 187 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC is the guarantor of the issue.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of placement.

