RPT-BRIEF-Ford sees June US industry sales rate in mid-14 million range
July 3, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Ford sees June US industry sales rate in mid-14 million range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co : * Says sees June us sales rate in mid-14 million range including medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says economic fundamentals have remained on the soft side * Chief economist says US economy is growing in range of 2 to 2.5 percent * Chief economist says early signs of US housing starting to begin a revival * Chief economist says falling gas prices acting like a tax cut for consumers, helping to boost discretionary income for households * Chief economist says Ford still sees 14.5 million to 15 million us industry sales this year including medium and heavy trucks * Says US fleet mix for June was 35 percent of total sales * Us sales chief says company found more strength in us sales in the last 7-10 days of the month * Us sales chief says company's incentive spending in June was down slightly from may * Us sales chief says pickup segment still hovering around historical level of 10 pct,but expect that to increase

