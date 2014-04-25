FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ford motor Q1 net income down 39 percent to $989 million
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ford motor Q1 net income down 39 percent to $989 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -

* Ford Motor Co Q1 net income down 39 percent to $989 million, or 24 cents per share

* Ford Motor Q1 revenue $35.9 billion versus $35.6 billion year ago

* Ford Motor Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $34.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ford says takes $400 million charge in South America for currency re-evaluations, mainly in Venezuela

* Ford says affirms full-year pre-tax profit outlook of $7 billion to $8 billion

* Ford says lowers 2014 outlook for South America to lower than year ago from equal

* Ford says raises 2014 outlook for Asia Pacific to higher than year ago from about equal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.