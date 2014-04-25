BRIEF-Ford motor Q1 net income down 39 percent to $989 million

April 25 (Reuters) -

* Ford Motor Co Q1 net income down 39 percent to $989 million, or 24 cents per share

* Ford Motor Q1 revenue $35.9 billion versus $35.6 billion year ago

* Ford Motor Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $34.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ford says takes $400 million charge in South America for currency re-evaluations, mainly in Venezuela

* Ford says affirms full-year pre-tax profit outlook of $7 billion to $8 billion

* Ford says lowers 2014 outlook for South America to lower than year ago from equal

* Ford says raises 2014 outlook for Asia Pacific to higher than year ago from about equal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: