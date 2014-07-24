FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 earnings per share $0.32
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Q2 net income $1.3 billion, or 32 cents per share; Q2 earnings per share excluding one-time items $0.40

* Q2 pre-tax operating profit $2.6 billion versus $2.56 billion year-ago

* Q2 revenue $37.4 billion versus $37.9 billion year ago

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $36.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* One-time items in quarter include pre-tax special item charges of $481 million related to Russia and Europe

* North American operating profit of $2.44 billion in quarter

* Says FY South America will be larger loss than previously guided, to break even or show loss in H2 2014

* Q2 North American pre-tax profit $2.44 billion versus $2.32 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
