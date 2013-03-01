BRIEF-Ford sees Feb US annual sales rate in mid-15 million range including medium and heavy trucks

DETROIT, March 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sales conference call: * Says sees February us annual sales rate in mid-15 million range including

medium and heavy trucks * Says estimates full size pickup truck segment for industry was 12.3 percent

in February up from 12.1 percent in January * Chief economist says US economic indcators pointing to modest pace of growth * Chief economist says sees US gdp growth of 2-2.5 percent this year * Chief economist says company still sees industry sales for 2013 in the range

of 15 million to 16 million * Exec says no production constraints for its fusion car * Exec says industry incentive spending has been relatively flat * Chief economist says if sequestration is fully implemented, that represents

about 1/2 a point of gdp growth * Says company is “on plan” with Lincoln mkz deliveries to dealers * Says underlying strength of auto sector driven by aging vehicles, low

interest rates and plentiful financing, as well as improving housing market * Says sees US pickup truck industry segment’s share of overall market to stay

in the range it is now