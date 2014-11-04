BRIEF-Ford issues 5 recalls in N. America affecting more than 202,000 vehicles

DETROIT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co : * Issues five vehicle recalls in N America affecting more than 202,000 vehicles * Says no injuries related to any of the recalls * Says recalls about 27,600 Transit Connect vehicles from model year 2014 for fuel and vapor line routing issue * Says recalls about 90 Transit Connect vehicles from model year 2015 for

potential fuel filter issue * Says recalls about 38,600 Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and

Lincoln Town Car vehicles from model years 2005-2011 for potentially improper

repair in prior recall * Says recalls about 950 F-150 trucks from model year 2014 for brake pedal

position switch issue * Says recalls about 135,000 Flex and F-150 vehicles from model year 2014 for

passenger seat occupant classification sensing issue