FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ford issues 5 recalls in N. America affecting more than 202,000 vehicles
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ford issues 5 recalls in N. America affecting more than 202,000 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co : * Issues five vehicle recalls in N America affecting more than 202,000 vehicles * Says no injuries related to any of the recalls * Says recalls about 27,600 Transit Connect vehicles from model year 2014 for fuel and vapor line routing issue * Says recalls about 90 Transit Connect vehicles from model year 2015 for

potential fuel filter issue * Says recalls about 38,600 Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and

Lincoln Town Car vehicles from model years 2005-2011 for potentially improper

repair in prior recall * Says recalls about 950 F-150 trucks from model year 2014 for brake pedal

position switch issue * Says recalls about 135,000 Flex and F-150 vehicles from model year 2014 for

passenger seat occupant classification sensing issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.