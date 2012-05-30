UPDATE 1-Ford to sell lighting business to Ventra

May 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it will sell its automotive lighting business and a Sandusky, Ohio plant to Ventra Sandusky LLC, an affiliate of auto parts maker Flex-N-Gate.

The automotive lighting business, which makes headlamps and tail-lights, is part of Ford’s Automotive Components Holdings (ACH) unit.

Ventra, part of privately held Flex-N-Gate, will also run ACH’s automotive lighting service parts operation in Bellevue, Ohio.

The sale price was not disclosed.

ACH was formed in 2005 when Ford took back from its former subsidiary Visteon Corp 17 plants with the intent of preparing each of the plants for a sale.

Ford’s ACH unit will now operate only a hydraulic steering systems plant in Plymouth, Michigan after Wednesday’s deal.

Closing of the transaction and business transfers are scheduled for June 30, the company said in a statement.

Ford shares closed at $10.66 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.