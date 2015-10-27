FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford talking with U.S. on fuel economy credits for safety features
October 27, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Ford talking with U.S. on fuel economy credits for safety features

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said on Tuesday the company is in discussions with U.S. regulators about fuel economy credits for active safety features.

Fields made his comment in response to a question on Ford’s quarterly results conference call. Ford said it made a record profit in North America in the third quarter.

Federal regulators have set standards for vehicles to attain 40.3 to 41 miles per gallon by 2021.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

