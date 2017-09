DETROIT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sales conference call: * US sales analyst said sees us industry sales rate of low 16 million vehicles

in December including medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says indicators suggest good recovery in US housing market in

first half of 2014 * Says some U.S. industry sales might have been pulled into November by the

Black Friday shopping holiday * Executive says bad weather was not a major impact on December industry sales