FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ford sees Feb industry annual sales rate of high 15 mln including medium, heavy trucks
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ford sees Feb industry annual sales rate of high 15 mln including medium, heavy trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co monthly US sales conference call: * US sales analyst says February industry annual sales rate of high 15 million

including medium and heavy trucks * US sales analyst says February industry sales started off slow but the pace

improved through the month * US sales chief says industry sales have good momentum heading into March * Senior US economist says US economy on track to grow 2.5 percent or better

this year * US sales chief says industry demand was “robust” when consumers not held back

by weather * US sales chief says expects strong industry sales in spring

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.