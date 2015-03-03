BRIEF-Ford sees U.S. industry annual sales rate in Feb. in the mid to high 16 mln range including medium, heavy trucks

DETROIT, March 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co monthly U.S. sales call: * Says sees U.S. industry annual sales rate in February in the mid to high 16

million vehicle range including medium and heavy trucks * VP of US sales says early customer demand for new F-150 pickup ‘exceptional’ * VP of US sales says exepcts to start F-150 production at Kansas City plant

this month * Senior economist for Americas says underlying fundamentals supporting growth

in 2015 remain ‘solid’ * Senior economist for Americas says expects US GDP growth in the 2.5 percent

range in 1st quarter 2015 * Senior economist for Americas says rising fuel prices have impacted consumer

sentiment in recent weeks * Senior economist for Americas says company still expects us industry sales

this year in the 17 million to 17.5 million range including medium and heavy

trucks * Says committed to meeting consumer demand for new F-series first before fleet

customer demand * Says average transaction prices for company up about $1,500 per vehicle

versus last year, compared with industry up about $1,100 per vehicle * Says January and February weak months versus rest of year for US industry

demand so don’t draw conclusions for year based on that * Says new F-series made up 21 percent of company’s retail mix in February * Says average transaction prices up about $2,000 per vehicle on F-series

pickups in February, including 2014 and 2015 models * Exec says launch of new F-series truck has gone according to plan * Exec says will reach full production capacity for the new F-series in early

summer * Exec says there was definitely a slowdown from February 20th on in the month