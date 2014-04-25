BRIEF-Ford Q1 profit excluding one-time items $0.25/share

April 25 (Reuters) -

* Ford Q1 profit excluding one-time items $0.25 per share

* Ford says raises Q1 warranty reserves by $400 million

* Ford says one-time items $122 million in Q1 related to closing some European operations

* Ford says extends revolving credit facility to about $12 billion from $10.7 billion

* Ford says to allocate $2 billion of the revolving credit facility to Ford Credit to support liquidity

* Ford motor q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S