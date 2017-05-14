FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Israeli car tech firm Foresight looks to dual list on Nasdaq
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 3 months ago

Israeli car tech firm Foresight looks to dual list on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 14 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.

* Foresight, whose parent company is security technology firm Magna BSP, in its statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange did not give details about the size of the potential listing.

* The company says it is developing a system that creates and analyzes 3D images to prevent road collisions.

* Last year Foresight said that after being approached by potential U.S. investors, it was looking at a public offering on a U.S. market, where most competitors in the field are traded.

* Foresight has a 567 million shekel ($158 million) market capitalisation in Tel Aviv.

* ($1 = 3.5980 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.