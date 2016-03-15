FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foresight Energy LP says may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Foresight Energy LP says may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Coal miner Foresight Energy LP said it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if it does not reach an out-of-court restructuring agreement with its lenders.

The company, which said its auditors have raised going concern doubts, suspended its quarterly distribution to unitholders and its forecast for 2016, pending the negotiation with its lenders.

Foresight Energy reported a net loss of $64.3 million, or 44 cents per limited partner unit, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $31.1 million, or 22 cents per limited partner unit, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell 19.5 percent to $241.7 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.