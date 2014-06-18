FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Coal producer Foresight Energy units fall slightly in debut
June 18, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Coal producer Foresight Energy units fall slightly in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous text in paragraph 2)

June 18 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy LP’s units fell more than 2 percent in their market debut, after the coal producer’s IPO was priced at the midpoint of its expected price range.

The company raised $350 million after the offering of 17.5 million common units, representing limited partner interests, were priced at $20 each.

At the listing price, the company was valued at $1.3 billion.

The company’s shares opened at $20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, but fell to $19.52.

Barclays, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
