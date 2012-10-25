FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Foresight Energy adds $200 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 4:27 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Foresight Energy adds $200 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy LLC, and
Foresight Energy Finance Corp on Wednesday added $200 million of
senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $110 million. 
    Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: FORESIGHT ENERGY

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 9.625 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 8.673 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/31/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 813 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.